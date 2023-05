videoDetails

Massive fire breaks out in firecracker market in Malda, West Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

A case of massive fire has come to light from Malda in West Bengal. A massive fire broke out in the firecracker market in Malda. Several fire tenders are present at the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire continuously.