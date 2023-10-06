trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671528
Massive Fire Explosion in Amritsar's Pharmaceutical Factory

Oct 06, 2023
Amritsar Factory Fire: A case of serious fire accident has come to light in a pharmaceutical factory in Amritsar, Punjab. Due to the presence of chemical drums in the factory, many big explosions have occurred due to which 4 people have died tragically.
