Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility

Dec 27, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
A big accident shook the Yamuna Expressway as 20 vehicles collided due to low visibility. The mishap occurred under challenging visibility conditions, causing a chain reaction of collisions. Emergency services are on the scene, helping those involved and dealing with the aftermath. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being cautious and following safety measures, especially when visibility is poor, to avoid such unfortunate accidents on the road.

