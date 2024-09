videoDetails

Massive search operation underway to catch ‘killer’ wolves in UP's Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Bahraich Bhediya Attack: The terror of the man-eating wolf in Bahraich, UP is not showing any signs of stopping. Meanwhile, people are keeping guard throughout the night to avoid wolf attacks but still the wolf is hunting people. See in this report where did the search for the man-eating wolf reach?