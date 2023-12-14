trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698663
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive Security Breach in Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
Follow Us
There has been a major lapse in the security of Parliament. During the proceedings of the Lok Sabha, two youths jumped into the House. The names of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha are Sagar and Manoranjan.

All Videos

Parliament Security Breach: What was the motive of accused behind the attack?
Play Icon10:15
Parliament Security Breach: What was the motive of accused behind the attack?
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
Play Icon24:5
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
Oscar Winners Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan Join UN Officials For Solutions To 'Displacement Crisis'
Play Icon1:48
Oscar Winners Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan Join UN Officials For Solutions To 'Displacement Crisis'
Pat Cummins Confirms Usman Khawaja Accepts ICC Decision After Shoe Slogan Ban | Israel-Gaza Conflict
Play Icon3:2
Pat Cummins Confirms Usman Khawaja Accepts ICC Decision After Shoe Slogan Ban | Israel-Gaza Conflict
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
Play Icon15:36
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today

Trending Videos

Parliament Security Breach: What was the motive of accused behind the attack?
play icon10:15
Parliament Security Breach: What was the motive of accused behind the attack?
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
play icon24:5
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
Oscar Winners Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan Join UN Officials For Solutions To 'Displacement Crisis'
play icon1:48
Oscar Winners Cate Blanchett, Ke Huy Quan Join UN Officials For Solutions To 'Displacement Crisis'
Pat Cummins Confirms Usman Khawaja Accepts ICC Decision After Shoe Slogan Ban | Israel-Gaza Conflict
play icon3:2
Pat Cummins Confirms Usman Khawaja Accepts ICC Decision After Shoe Slogan Ban | Israel-Gaza Conflict
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
play icon15:36
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
Parliament Security Breach Updates LIVE,Parliament Security Breach Live,Pratap Simha,Who is Pratap Simha,Parliament security breach,Security breach,lok sabha security breach,Security Breach In Parliament,security breach in lok sabha,Parliament attack,lok sabha security breach news today,loksabha security breach video,security breach in lok sabha live,lok sabha security breach today,loksabha security breach update,aaropi ki maa ka bayan,who is neelam,