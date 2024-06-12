videoDetails

Massive Traffic jam in Manali creating problems

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

Like every year, this year too lakhs of tourists have been visiting these areas for the last three months. Hill stations attract people every year to get relief from the heat. But sometimes its result is very dangerous. Last year floods caused great devastation in Himachal. And this year too the number of tourists in Manali is increasing rapidly. But how is the foot fall of such a large number of tourists once again issuing a RED ALERT of devastation. Understand from this report.