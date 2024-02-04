trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717719
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news received from ASI on Shri Krishna birthplace

|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Mathura ASI Breaking: Big news has come from Mathura on Shri Krishna birthplace dispute. ASI wrote in response to the RTI filed on Janmabhoomi that Aurangzeb had demolished Shri Krishna temple, this information was sought by Ajay Pratap Singh of Mainpuri.

All Videos

Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
Play Icon5:23
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
Play Icon1:54
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
Play Icon12:50
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand
Play Icon3:36
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand
BJP called a meeting on February 6 for Lok Sabha elections
Play Icon0:41
BJP called a meeting on February 6 for Lok Sabha elections

Trending Videos

Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
play icon5:23
Delhi government minister Atishi Marlena's allegations against Delhi Police
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
play icon1:54
French President Macron shared the video of his visit to India
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
play icon12:50
Weather update: Rescue of pregnant woman trapped in snow
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand
play icon3:36
India Alliance Breaking: Jairam Ramesh claims to passed floor test in Jharkhand
BJP called a meeting on February 6 for Lok Sabha elections
play icon0:41
BJP called a meeting on February 6 for Lok Sabha elections