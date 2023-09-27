trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667675
Mathura EMU Derails due to driver's mistake

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Mathura EMU derails: A train accident took place at Mathura Junction in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. Here Shakurbasti-Mathura EMU train suddenly reached the platform due to increase in speed. This caused a stampede there. During this time, one passenger got injured, there was no loss of life in this accident. Railway department officials are investigating the matter regarding this accident. On Tuesday, the EMU train coming from Shakurbasti stopped at platform number two to deboard the passengers. After this suddenly she started walking fast again. Breaking the platform, she climbed up.
