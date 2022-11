Mauritius President Prithviraj Singh thank PM Modi for his invitation to G20

| Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Mauritius President Prithviraj Singh visited Ayodhya and worshipped at Hanuman Garh, Ram Janmabhoomi on November 21. He expressed that he felt privileged and thank PM Modi for his invitation to G20.He said, “It's my good fortune that I along with my wife could visit the Ayodhya temple. I feel privileged and thank PM Modi for his invitation to G20. Relationship between India & Mauritius is very special.”