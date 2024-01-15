trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709865
Mayawati addresses party workers on her 68th birthday

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
Today on her birthday, BSP Chief Mayawati targeted BJP. Mayawati said that BJP is making slaves by giving free ration instead of employment. BJP's working style is communal and casteist. Politics is being done under the guise of religion. Baba Saheb's dreams have to come true. He spent his life for the welfare of the poor.

