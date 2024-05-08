Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747608
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mayawati takes major action against Nephew Aakash

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
BSP chief Mayawati made a big announcement. Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand from many important posts. Mayawati said that 'Aakash Anand lacks maturity'. Congress has launched a major attack on BSP over the removal of Akash Anand from the post of National Coordinator.

All Videos

SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case
Play Icon00:45
SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case
More Than 30 Shops Burnt in Raya Fire Incident
Play Icon00:42
More Than 30 Shops Burnt in Raya Fire Incident
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:24
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Vaishakh Amavasya
Play Icon05:31
Know all about Vaishakh Amavasya
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon07:38
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case
play icon0:45
SIT Team comes into action in Patna NEET UG Paper Leak Case
More Than 30 Shops Burnt in Raya Fire Incident
play icon0:42
More Than 30 Shops Burnt in Raya Fire Incident
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:24
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Know all about Vaishakh Amavasya
play icon5:31
Know all about Vaishakh Amavasya
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon7:38
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin