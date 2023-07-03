trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630304
MCC Responds To Long Room Incident, Suspends 3 Members | Zee News English

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Following Jonny Bairstow's contentious stumping on the final day of the second Ashes Test, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has punished three players for altercations with the Australian squad in Lord's Long Room.
