MEA Reacts To Canada’s FM Mélanie Joly And EAM Jaishankar's ‘Secret’ Meeting In Washington DC

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Amid deteriorating bilateral ties between India and Canada, reports of EAM Jaishankar meeting Canadian FM Mélanie Joly emerged on Oct 12.
Hamas hits back at Israel's warning
Hamas hits back at Israel's warning
Israel-Hamas War: US Secretary of State has reached Jordan
Israel-Hamas War: US Secretary of State has reached Jordan
Israeli Army makes big confession on security lapse
 Israeli Army makes big confession on security lapse
First phase of Israel's ground attack on Gaza begins today
First phase of Israel's ground attack on Gaza begins today
Israel Ultimatum To United Nations: Israel has given advice to the United Nations
Israel Ultimatum To United Nations: Israel has given advice to the United Nations

