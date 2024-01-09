trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707919
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Mean Girls’ Turned Into Fan Girls At Pink Carpet Premiere | Tina Fey | Lindsay Lohan | Renee Rapp

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Follow Us
The cast of the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie turned into fan girls at the world premiere in New York on Monday. Writer, producer, and actress Tina Fey is bringing the 2018 Broadway musical adaption of the 2004 hit movie to the big screen.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert
Play Icon1:9
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert
VIRAL VIDEO: Elephant's Adorable Eye-Rubbing Act Will Melt Your Heart with Cuteness
Play Icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Elephant's Adorable Eye-Rubbing Act Will Melt Your Heart with Cuteness
'Show aastha, not aggression', says PM Modi to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon7:23
'Show aastha, not aggression', says PM Modi to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha
'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
Play Icon1:3
'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki
Play Icon1:33
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert
play icon1:9
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert
VIRAL VIDEO: Elephant's Adorable Eye-Rubbing Act Will Melt Your Heart with Cuteness
play icon0:15
VIRAL VIDEO: Elephant's Adorable Eye-Rubbing Act Will Melt Your Heart with Cuteness
'Show aastha, not aggression', says PM Modi to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha
play icon7:23
'Show aastha, not aggression', says PM Modi to BJP leaders ahead of Ram temple Pran Pratishtha
'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
play icon1:3
'BJP using Ram Mandir inauguration to do a 'gimmick' ahead of Lok Sabha polls', says Mamata Banerjee
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki
play icon1:33
Left Holds Black Flag Protest Against Kerala Governor In Idukki