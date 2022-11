Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Here is all you need to know about the disease, Symptoms, and treatment

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

There is an outbreak of Measles in Mumbai since September 2022. So far, 233 cases of measles have been reported in the city according to BMC. Measles is a highly contagious viral infection associated with children younger than 2 years of age.