videoDetails

DNA: Zakir Naik Silenced by Gita’s Wisdom!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 05, 2024, 02:36 AM IST

Zakir Naik, known for his venomous speeches against Hinduism and its deities, was silenced by a Hindu professor in Karachi after hearing verses from the Gita. The same man who spreads hatred against non-Muslims found himself speechless, as Gita’s knowledge completely changed the tone of his narrative.