Medals are not only of wrestlers, but of the whole country - Sports Ministry

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:19 PM IST
The wrestlers protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh have now reached Haridwar. Wrestlers have reached to flow their medals in the Ganges. After which a big statement of the Sports Ministry has come. The medals of the wrestlers are from the whole country.

