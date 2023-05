videoDetails

Meeting on Karnataka’s New CM Intensifies!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:16 AM IST

In Karnataka, the churning over the name of the Chief Minister has intensified. The meeting went on for a long time on Sunday night. In this meeting, the observers discussed with the legislators. At the same time, tell that today Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar will come to Delhi.