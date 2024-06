videoDetails

Early morning rain in Delhi, surrounding areas gives respite from heat

| Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 09:10 AM IST

Heavy Rain in NCR Delhi: Weather has changed in the cities of NCR including the national capital Delhi. It is raining heavily in the capital Delhi. Temperature dropped after the rain. People got relief from the scorching heat. At the same time, due to heavy rain, people are facing heavy traffic jams since morning.