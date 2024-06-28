Advertisement
About 50 percent of Indians have become so lazy -The Lancet Report

|Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
India is standing on a time bomb of chronic diseases, not because we are actually being attacked by diseases but because we are inviting these diseases ourselves. Global health magazine Lancet has told in its shocking report that, about 50 percent Indians have become so lazy that they do not even do the minimum physical work required for daily work. According to the World Health Organization, at least 150 minutes of physical activity in a week is necessary to stay healthy, but half of the Indians do not meet this standard.

