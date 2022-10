Mehbooba Mufti Condemns Kashmiri Pandit Target Killing In Shopian

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti targeted the Central Government while condemning the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits. Mehbooba said that the central government has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits. Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over Kashmiri Pandit Target Killing.