Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Crore

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 12:15 AM IST

Mercedes-Benz has launched its EQS 580 4Matic in India at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). The locally assembled model sits below the recently launched Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 S and is cheaper by Rs 90 lakh than the fully imported AMG version. With an ARAI-certified range of 857km, the EQS 580 4Matic has the highest range of any EV currently on sale in India.