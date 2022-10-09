Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Review: The country's largest range of electric car | View Review |

| Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

While Indian companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra are trying to get hold of the electric segment, luxury car maker Mercedes is not far behind. Mercedes is launching the country's widest range offering electric car. This is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, which is going to offer a range of 857KM on a full charge. Not only this, it is also India's first Made in India luxury electric car. This car has been manufactured at Chakan Plant. Which is located near Pune.