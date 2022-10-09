NewsVideos

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 Review: The country's largest range of electric car | View Review |

|Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
While Indian companies like Tata Motors and Mahindra are trying to get hold of the electric segment, luxury car maker Mercedes is not far behind. Mercedes is launching the country's widest range offering electric car. This is the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580, which is going to offer a range of 857KM on a full charge. Not only this, it is also India's first Made in India luxury electric car. This car has been manufactured at Chakan Plant. Which is located near Pune.

All Videos

Uddhav Thackeray: Mahasangram Part-2 in Maharashtra
4:44
Uddhav Thackeray: Mahasangram Part-2 in Maharashtra
Zee Top 10: Rain alert in more than 25 districts in UP
2:0
Zee Top 10: Rain alert in more than 25 districts in UP
Breaking News : House collapses at Delhi's Lahori Gate
5:54
Breaking News : House collapses at Delhi's Lahori Gate
Weather Update: Rain in North India Increases people's trouble
18:48
Weather Update: Rain in North India Increases people's trouble
Modi's 'Shiv Bhakti' will be seen in 'Mahakal Corridor'
19:42
Modi's 'Shiv Bhakti' will be seen in 'Mahakal Corridor'

Trending Videos

4:44
Uddhav Thackeray: Mahasangram Part-2 in Maharashtra
2:0
Zee Top 10: Rain alert in more than 25 districts in UP
5:54
Breaking News : House collapses at Delhi's Lahori Gate
18:48
Weather Update: Rain in North India Increases people's trouble
19:42
Modi's 'Shiv Bhakti' will be seen in 'Mahakal Corridor'
#Mercedes #MercedesBenz #MercedesBenzEQS580 #CarReview,