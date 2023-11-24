trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691728
Metres Away From Having The Men Back: Arnold Dix On Rescue Operations | Silkyara Tunnel Collapse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
International Tunneling Expert Arnold Dix while speaking to ANI on November 23 commented on the rescue operations going on at the Silkyara Tunnel. He said that they are only a few metres away from having the workers back who are trapped under the debris of the tunnel.
