MHA Bomb Threat: High Alert in New Delhi's North Block

Sonam | Updated: May 22, 2024, 06:50 PM IST

Breaking News: An email has been received threatening to blow up the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) building in Delhi. Amidst the Lok Sabha elections, due to the news of a bomb in the Home Ministry, the police came into action and got the building checked but nothing suspicious was found. The bomb threat email has been declared fake. A senior MHA officer had received an email with a bomb threat.