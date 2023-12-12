trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698259
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Michael Vaughan Warns Brendon McCullum And England Team For 'Bazball' Against Jadeja And Ashwin

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Follow Us
Brendon McCullum and his teammates receive a grim warning from Michael Vaughan, who claims that Bazball might be "absolutely destroyed" in the eagerly awaited India Test series.

All Videos

DNA: What is reason for making Mohan Yadav the CM of Madhya Pradesh?
Play Icon6:37
DNA: What is reason for making Mohan Yadav the CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
Play Icon10:48
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
Play Icon6:6
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
Why Did Vasundhara Raje Choose Bhajanlal's Parchi in Rajasthan?
Play Icon6:5
Why Did Vasundhara Raje Choose Bhajanlal's Parchi in Rajasthan?
Meet Bhajan Lal Sharma, new CM of Rajasthan
Play Icon5:39
Meet Bhajan Lal Sharma, new CM of Rajasthan

Trending Videos

DNA: What is reason for making Mohan Yadav the CM of Madhya Pradesh?
play icon6:37
DNA: What is reason for making Mohan Yadav the CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
play icon10:48
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
play icon6:6
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
Why Did Vasundhara Raje Choose Bhajanlal's Parchi in Rajasthan?
play icon6:5
Why Did Vasundhara Raje Choose Bhajanlal's Parchi in Rajasthan?
Meet Bhajan Lal Sharma, new CM of Rajasthan
play icon5:39
Meet Bhajan Lal Sharma, new CM of Rajasthan