MiG Crash In Rajasthan: SP Sudhir Chaudhary released statement on Fighter Jet Crash in Hanumangarh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 12:36 PM IST

Fighter jet has crashed in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. A total of 4 people have died so far after a plane fell on a house, including one man