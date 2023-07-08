trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632627
Mighty Made In India Howitzers, ‘Dhanush’ In Eastern Ladakh For Operations In Region

Jul 08, 2023
New weapons and equipment of Indian Army deployed in the eastern Ladakh sector. The new weapon systems include Dhanush - Made in India Howitzer, M4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles, and All Terrain Vehicles.
