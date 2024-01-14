trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709492
Milind Deora's statement after resignation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Milind Deora has given his reaction for the first time after his resignation, and said that I am walking on the path of development. He also said that I will keep working for development.

