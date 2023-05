videoDetails

'Misbehaved With Manish Sisodia At Court': AAP Accuses Delhi Police Of Manhandling Manish Sisodia

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that a cop misbehaved with former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court, a charge dismissed by the police. Sisodia was on Tuesday produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.