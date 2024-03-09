NewsVideos
Miss World finale will be held in Mumbai today

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Miss World Finale will be held on 9 March 2024 at Jio World Connection Centre, Mumbai. This event will be organized in India after almost 28 years. Earlier, the finale of Miss World was held in Bengaluru in 1996. This time Miss India Sini Shetty will represent India in the 2022 Miss World Finale.

