Mithun meets Bengal BJP president injured in Sandeshkhali Violence Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
BJP delegation left for Sandeshkhali from Kolkata in connection with Sandeshkhali violence case. BJP leaders were stopped from going to Sandeshkhali. Meanwhile, a picture has surfaced in which Mithun Chakraborty has come to meet the injured Bengal BJP President. Watch visuals.

