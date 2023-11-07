trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685172
Mizoram's Chief Minister arrives at Polling Booth to caste his vote

|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Voting process has begun in Chhattisgarh-Mizoram. Voting is going to take place on 20 seats of Chhattisgarh. According to reports, Mizoram's Chief Minister has arrived at the polling station to cast his vote
