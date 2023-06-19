NewsVideos
MLC Manisha Kayande joins Shinde-led Shiv Sena

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Manisha Kayande, who was dismissed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier, joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction in Thane on June 18. She joined the Sena faction in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Manisha Kayande was dismissed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier on June 18. She was appointed as spokesperson of Shiv Sena in 2016.

