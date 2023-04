videoDetails

Mob attacks Police during raid in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

A shocking incident has come to the fore in Bhagalpur, Bihar. During the raid in Bhagalpur, the mob attacked the policemen. Actually the police had gone to arrest the accused Pradeep Mandal, but as soon as the police reached there, the villagers attacked the police. Watch visuals.