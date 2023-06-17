NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mob sets Union Minister’s house on fire, RK Ranjan says “law & order totally failed in Manipur”

|Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Fresh violence erupted in the northeastern state of Manipur on June 14. Now, a violent mob set Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan’s house on fire. Union MoS for External Affairs RK Ranjan at Kongba in Imphal. RK Ranjan’s residence in Imphal was set on fire while minister was in Kerala.

All Videos

Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
play icon1:31
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
play icon5:35
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum

Trending Videos

Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
play icon1:31
Adipurush Breaking: Hindu Sena files petition in Delhi High Court regarding Aadipurush
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
play icon5:35
Uproar over Adipurush's dialogue, protests are being seen across the country
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
play icon9:3
CHAMBA MURDER: Chamba boiled over Manohar's brutal murder, people took to the streets
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
play icon0:58
Bengal Violence: Stir after 50 bombs were found near the school in Birbhum's Bolpur
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum
play icon6:21
Violence continues in West Bengal, 50 bombs found in Birbhum