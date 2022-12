Mobile Gamer Jonathan Amaral tells us how serious the profession of gaming is... | PUBG | FIFA | Play Station | Zee News English

| Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

This is an era where the world is witnessing the emergence of a new brand of athletes - Mobile Gamers. In conversation with Jonathan Amaral aka Jonathan Gaming, we get to know how the ace gamer prepares for a tournament. Watch the full interview...