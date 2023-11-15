trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688455
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi became a fan of Kohli, gave a big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
In the semi-final match being played in the World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli has broken Sachin's record of centuries by scoring a brilliant century against New Zealand. In ODI cricket, Virat Kohli has completed 50 centuries as compared to Sachin's 49 centuries.
Follow Us

All Videos

Major fire in Delhi to Darbhanga Humsafar train
Play Icon8:4
Major fire in Delhi to Darbhanga Humsafar train
Will Rohit make India wins against New Zealand
Play Icon46:43
Will Rohit make India wins against New Zealand
China and Pakistan begins joint military exercise
Play Icon1:23
China and Pakistan begins joint military exercise
Watch PM Modi's Speech from Jharkhand
Play Icon6:22
Watch PM Modi's Speech from Jharkhand
Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
Play Icon2:42
Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda

Trending Videos

Major fire in Delhi to Darbhanga Humsafar train
play icon8:4
Major fire in Delhi to Darbhanga Humsafar train
Will Rohit make India wins against New Zealand
play icon46:43
Will Rohit make India wins against New Zealand
China and Pakistan begins joint military exercise
play icon1:23
China and Pakistan begins joint military exercise
Watch PM Modi's Speech from Jharkhand
play icon6:22
Watch PM Modi's Speech from Jharkhand
Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
play icon2:42
Major Bus Accident witnessed in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates,Virat Kohli record,Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar's World Record LIVE Update,Indian Vs New Zealand Semi final,Virat Kohli,India vs New Zealand,Virat Kohli batting,virat kohli vs new zealand,new zealand vs india live,india vs new zealand world cup 2023 highlights,New Zealand vs India,india vs new zealand highlights,india vs new zealand semi final,virat kohli century today,virat kohli batting today,Kohli,Rohit,