Modi government completes 9 years today!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
9 years of Modi Government: Modi government has completed 9 years today. On this occasion, special programs will be organized across the country today. During this, BJP will make provision for special programmes. Know what are some preparations.

