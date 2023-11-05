trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684349
Modi government gave bonus on Diwali!

|Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
The Modi government at the Center has given a big gift to the poor on Diwali. On Diwali, PM Modi announced that free ration will continue for 5 years. For the past several years, the Government of India has been running the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
