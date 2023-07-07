trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632014
Modi Surname Case: Will Rahul Gandhi's sentence remain intact or will he get relief?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Today is a big day for Rahul Gandhi's political future, Gujarat High Court will give its verdict in the Modi surname case today. Rahul had challenged the decision of the Surat court. Rahul Gandhi will hold an important press conference at the Congress headquarters today itself.
