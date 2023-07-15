trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635950
Modi Surname Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi reached the Supreme Court with an application, demanding a stay on the sentence

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 05:28 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached the Supreme Court with the hope of relief in the Modi surname defamation case. In fact, Surat High Court had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in this case.
Haryana Minister Anil Vij Hits Back At AAP Over Delhi Floods
Haryana Minister Anil Vij Hits Back At AAP Over Delhi Floods
Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive On UCC
 Asaduddin Owaisi Exclusive On UCC
Modi Photo on Burj Khalifa
Modi Photo on Burj Khalifa
PM Modi UAE Visit Updates: Grand welcome of PM Modi at Abu Dhabi airport, signing of many big agreements
PM Modi UAE Visit Updates: Grand welcome of PM Modi at Abu Dhabi airport, signing of many big agreements
Delhi Floods: Flood threat looms over Delhi again, so much water released from hathnikund barrage?
Delhi Floods: Flood threat looms over Delhi again, so much water released from hathnikund barrage?
