Who will be the ministers in new Modi Sarkar?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to take oath along with his cabinet today. Many ministers of his cabinet can also take oath during his swearing-in ceremony. At present, the names of many leaders are in the forefront for the Modi 3.0 cabinet. At the same time, PM Modi has asked all his potential ministers and leaders to prepare a plan for the next 100 days and work fast.