Modi's 'magic' shown in America!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
Modi In USA: The Prime Minister will be on a US tour from June 21 to June 24. During this, Modi will go to Joe Biden's dinner party at the White House as a guest today. Before that, not only the American administration is excited, but a wave of happiness is also being seen in the Indian community settled in the US.

Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
play icon9:33
Bilateral talks between PM Modi and Biden begin
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
play icon11:14
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
play icon7:58
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
play icon9:55
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?
play icon52:39
Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?

