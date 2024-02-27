trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725511
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mohammed Shami undergoes heel surgery

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Mohammed Shami News: Mohammed Shami had a successful heel operation. He shared pictures while giving updates on his social media account. Shami will not be able to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

All Videos

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway
Play Icon01:08
Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of SP MLA
Play Icon05:55
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of SP MLA
BJP's Press Conference on Sandeshkhali Unrest
Play Icon04:25
BJP's Press Conference on Sandeshkhali Unrest
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
Play Icon01:06
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
7 SP MLAs cross-voted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh
Play Icon04:20
7 SP MLAs cross-voted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh

Trending Videos

Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway
play icon1:8
Rajya Sabha elections 2024: Polling underway
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of SP MLA
play icon5:55
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Big statement of SP MLA
BJP's Press Conference on Sandeshkhali Unrest
play icon4:25
BJP's Press Conference on Sandeshkhali Unrest
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
play icon1:6
CM Sukhvinder Sukhu Condemns BJP's Alleged Threats During Voting
7 SP MLAs cross-voted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh
play icon4:20
7 SP MLAs cross-voted for BJP in Uttar Pradesh