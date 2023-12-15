trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699351
Mohan Yadav starts action against Loud Speakers at religious places

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Mohan Yadav has taken command in Madhya Pradesh. Under this, big action by Mohan Yadav government has come to light. Illegal loudspeakers have been removed from religious places in Ujjain.

