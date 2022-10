“Mom sent me sunscreen, but I don't use It”: Rahul Gandhi on tanning

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 10:45 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in much buzz for his tanning remark. Reportedly, Rahul was asked about how he avoids tanning during the yatra. Congress leader Rahul replied to them in humorous reaction and said he does not use any sunscreen.