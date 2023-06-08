NewsVideos
Monetary Policy 2023: Reserve Bank Keeps Repo Rates Unchanged At 6.5%

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank unanimously decided to take a consecutive pause in its second bi-monthly monetary policy meeting of FY24 after a rate hike seen in previous six consecutive policies.

