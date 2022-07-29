NewsVideos

Monkeypox: Amid surging cases, San Francisco declares public health emergency

San Francisco declared a state of Emergency in response to Money Pox on July 28 with San Francico Mayor London Breed saying, "So our declaration of emergency is to sound the alarm and to make it very clear we are in desperate need of more vaccines."

