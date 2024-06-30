Advertisement
With water in my hand, I ask that faith of all religions should be respected - Chandrashekhar Azad on Kanwar Yatra

Sonam|Updated: Jun 30, 2024, 11:16 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: A statement by Chandrashekhar Azad, MP from UP's Nagina Lok Sabha seat, became a topic of discussion. He compared Namaaz and Kanwar Yatra...now understand how he did it... He said that when all roads can be closed for Kanwar Yatra, then what problem can anyone have in offering Namaaz on Eid? The video of his statement is going viral on social media... It was claimed that this video is of June 23.

